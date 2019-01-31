Owners Of New Medical Marijuana Company Visit Warren

|Justin Pickens(left) and Adrian Ray(right) are the owners of a new medical marijuana
company set to open in Warren soon.
Adrian Ray from Little Rock is co-owner. He is a retired 22-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police. Justin Pickens is the other co-owner. He resides in North Little Rock and is in the insurance and financial services business as well as operating a fitness center. They told SRC they are excited to have the opportunity to build a business in Warren and look forward to being part of the community.
Plans call for a 5000 square foot facility to be built. It will consist of about 2500 square feet for the dispensary and another 2500 feet for the cultivation operation. The entire facility will be regulated by the State of Arkansas. It will have extensive security and must meet a variety of state rules and regulations.
To purchase the products a patient must be certified by a doctor as having a chronic medical condition that qualifies for use of marijuana. There is a list of conditions and the list may be expanded by the Arkansas Legislature.
Qualifying conditions for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment include:
Cancer
Glaucoma
HIV/AIDS
Hepatitis C
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
Tourette’s Syndrome
Crohn’s disease
Ulcerative colitis
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Severe arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Alzheimer’s disease
A chronic or debilitating disease that produces:
Cachexia or wasting syndrome
Peripheral neuropathy
Intractable pain
Severe nausea
Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
For more information, please refer to Issue 6 – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act of 2016.
Once a patient is qualified, they will have to apply to the Arkansas Health Department for a personal security authorization. Only by using the personal authorization will the patient be able to make purchases from a dispensary. There will be a limit on the amount of the drug that can be purchased every 14-days and each time a purchase is made, the transaction will go into a state database. This will prohibit making multiple purchases from different dispensaries within the 14-day time period. Products will consist of pills, lotions, creams, oils, soaps and some edibles. Edibles must be maintained in child proof containers and the shape and colors used must not be attractive to children.
The dispensary will operate as follows: Once a person has entered the facility, they will find a waiting room that contains no products. At that point, proof of qualification will be required to enter into another room where they will talk with a specialist to determine their needs before purchasing a product.
Medical marijuana was approved by a vote of the people of Arkansas in 2016. It will be regulated by a commission. There will be 32 dispensaries in the State of Arkansas. It will be a highly regulated business from the standpoint of product, facility construction, and security. Marijuana will not be sold for recreational use in Arkansas. Only certified patients will be allowed in the facility to make purchases. A caretaker can be certified to buy for a patient that is unable to physically visit the dispensary.
Mr. Ray and Mr. Pickens indicated the company will create 15-20 jobs and some will require college degrees. The firm will pay property taxes and (city, county, and state) sales taxes on the products sold. This will include local sales taxes.
More information will be provided as the project moves forward. Evidence has shown that the use of medical marijuana decreases the problems caused by the opioid crises. The owners told SRC they are strong opponents of illegal drug use and will be active in educating the public.
