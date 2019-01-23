Quorum Court Conducts Business

The Bradley County Quorum Court met for around twenty minutes Tuesday evening January 22nd and conducted the county's routine business. Judge McKinney informed the members the county should be receiving a grant for $38,000.00 from the Solid Waste District's recycling fund. the money will be used to put a new office in at the county landfill.
The Judge also reported on road work. He told the court that the graders had been working 11 hour days to catch up due to all the rains of recent weeks. The Judge went on to say that the county grades 750 miles of road every twenty days.
After the meeting the Judge informed the press that he recently heard from the private company that has been talking about building a prison in Bradley or Drew County for over three years. He stated they indicated they wished to talk again. The Judge stated this is the first time he has heard from anyone about the prison since about July of 2018. He stated he did not know what the current plans, of any, call for.
The Judge also reported on road work. He told the court that the graders had been working 11 hour days to catch up due to all the rains of recent weeks. The Judge went on to say that the county grades 750 miles of road every twenty days.
After the meeting the Judge informed the press that he recently heard from the private company that has been talking about building a prison in Bradley or Drew County for over three years. He stated they indicated they wished to talk again. The Judge stated this is the first time he has heard from anyone about the prison since about July of 2018. He stated he did not know what the current plans, of any, call for.
No comments:
Post a Comment