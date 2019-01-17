Thursday, January 17, 2019

Rotary Donates to Renaissance Program

On January 15th, Rotary Club of Warren presented Rotarian and Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish with a $100 donation to the Warren Renaissance program. Pictured is: Rotary Club President Sam St. John and Superintendent Cornish.

