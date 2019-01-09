School receives NAPTA endorsement

South Arkansas Community College’s process technology program recently received an official endorsement from the North American Process Technology Alliance.
NAPTA is a national alliance led by process industries in cooperation with participating educational providers. SouthArk is one of only 24 colleges with NAPTA endorsement. The designation signifies that the department follows curriculum important in these industries, specifically the eight core courses that train students in the disciplines of process equipment; instrumentation; systems; operations; troubleshooting; quality; and safety, health and environment.
NAPTA is a national alliance led by process industries in cooperation with participating educational providers. SouthArk is one of only 24 colleges with NAPTA endorsement. The designation signifies that the department follows curriculum important in these industries, specifically the eight core courses that train students in the disciplines of process equipment; instrumentation; systems; operations; troubleshooting; quality; and safety, health and environment.
No comments:
Post a Comment