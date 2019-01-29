St. James AME to Deliver Free Lunches

St. James AME Church, located at 915 St. James St., will begin their Outreach Soup Kitchen Ministry, will be delivering free lunches every Wednesday to the elderly, sick, and shut-ins starting on Wednesday, Feb. 6 through March 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. If you would like a meal and are not on our deliver list, please feel free to call the church 870-226-7882 or the church's WMS President Chanelle Hooper 870-820-0030.
Elder Dr. James R. Hoopeer, Pastor.
