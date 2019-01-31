Stork Storytime to be Offered at Library

The Stork Storytime initiative is a completely new and original approach that delivers literacy by focusing on the expecting family. This expecting family education initiative encourages the dvelopment of a daily reading routine before baby (and chaos) arrives. It offers expecting parents and caregivers opportunities to learn about early literacy skills and connect with resources in their communities, empowering them to be more confident in their roles as a child’s first teachers, right from the very beginning.
HERE’S HOW
STORK STORYTIME READS WORKS:
Sign up at the Warren Branch Library
Read and record 50 books on your first bookmark to earn a Board Book for your baby.
Read and record an additional 50 books on your second bookmark (for a total of 100) and earn a Reading Pillow and Book for your baby!
HERE’S HOW
STORK STORYTIME READS WORKS:
Sign up at the Warren Branch Library
Read and record 50 books on your first bookmark to earn a Board Book for your baby.
Read and record an additional 50 books on your second bookmark (for a total of 100) and earn a Reading Pillow and Book for your baby!
No comments:
Post a Comment