UAM TO HOST ORIENTATION FOR NEW STUDENTS JANUARY 7, 2019

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host an orientation session January 7 beginning with check-in at 8:30 a.m.in the Student Success Center for all new students planning to attend the Monticello campus in the spring semester.
Following a campus welcome and general orientation, students will have the opportunity to meet with their academic advisors and receive information about financial aid, housing, and other campus offices and services.
The UAM Colleges of Technology at Crossett and McGehee will also host orientation sessions on January 7. Students planning to attend the Crossett campus should meet in the main building at 1 p.m. Students planning to attend the McGehee campus should meet in the main building at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
Following a campus welcome and general orientation, students will have the opportunity to meet with their academic advisors and receive information about financial aid, housing, and other campus offices and services.
The UAM Colleges of Technology at Crossett and McGehee will also host orientation sessions on January 7. Students planning to attend the Crossett campus should meet in the main building at 1 p.m. Students planning to attend the McGehee campus should meet in the main building at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
No comments:
Post a Comment