Warren Aviation Commission Meeting

Members of the Warren Aviation Commission met Thursday, January 24th in the Municipal Courtroom at 5:30 P.M. Present were Chairman Dr. Joe H. Wharton, Raymond Colen and Rick Stracner. Mayor Pennington met with the commission and was updated on the airport, ongoing improvement projects and the five year plan.
Commissioners discussed the status of lights being installed and talked about some maintenance needs on site.
