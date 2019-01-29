News
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Warren Student Wins Championship
Richard O'Neill attended the State Beta Club Convention recently with the Warren High School Chapter and won the Championship for Onsite Painting Competition, Division I. Richard is the son of Mr. Ricky and Mrs. Anne O'Neill.
