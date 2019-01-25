News
Friday, January 25, 2019
WHS Career Coach Speaks to Seniors
College & Career Coach Mrs. Emily VanDerZwalm spoke to small groups of seniors to discuss planning for college, upcoming ACT dates, & the FAFSA. Seniors were given free 2019 planners!
3:20 PM
