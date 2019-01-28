Woman's Club Holds January Meeting

The GFWC Warren Woman's Club held its January meeting in the Parlor of the First Methodist Church. Guest speakers were Regina Scorggins, Brunson New Vision Principal, and Rhonda Williams, School Improvement Specialist. They informed the club members of the mission of the Warren School District which is 'Personalized Learning'. They talked about the curriculum which will meet the needs of each student at each grade level to prepare them for their future. Pictured with Williams and Scroggins is Jan Smalling, Education Chairman for GFWC Warren Woman's Club.
