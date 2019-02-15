AHF Products Donates To YMCA

AHF Products, manufacturers of hardwood flooring, with a plant located in Warren, has contributed $5,000.00 to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The donation by the company is on behalf of the Witt Plant, that operates in Warren. AHF Products employs approximately 260 workers at the Witt Plant.
Presenting the check from AHF Products were the following:
Doug Bohlinger, Plant Manager
Marty Reep, EHS Manager
Keith Van Dee, HR Manager
Accepting the donation on behalf of the Y were:
David Richey, Ex. Director of the DWR YMCA
Stacie Stone, Business Manager/Fitness Director for the Y
Bart Goodwin, Sports Director for the Y
The contribution will assist with the daily operations of the YMCA in Warren. The Y runs off of membership fees and donations from individuals and businesses in the Warren community. Ex. Director David Richey, expressed the thanks of the YMCA Board and participants for the generous donation of AHF Products.
