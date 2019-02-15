Alumni Associations Seeking Nominees

We are now accepting nominations for the UAM Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award. This award is presented annually at commencement for outstanding service to one’s profession, community and alma mater and is the highest honor the University bestows. This year's recipient will be recognized on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the spring commencement activities. Below are the details on eligibility, selection criteria, and selection process.
Eligibility: All living graduates and former students of the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Arkansas A&M.
Selection Criteria: The award honors those alumni who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at the University. Nominees will be accomplished in three distinct areas as outlined below.
Professional Achievement: The recipient will have demonstrated achievements in their vocational field bringing distinction to themselves and formed a record of accomplishment.
Service to Community: The recipient exhibits integrity and a demonstrated commitment to service and bettering the lives of others through volunteer efforts.
Service and Support to UAM: The recipient's deeds and actions reflect the importance of his or her educational training, pride in alma mater and loyalty to UAM, as demonstrated through their interest in and support of the University.
Selection Process: A review panel from a student-at-large, UAM Alumni Association Board of Director’s President, and university officials will review the nominations and make recommendations to the University Executive Council who will make the final decision.
Nomination Process: All nominations must be in written form. Include the name of the nominee, with any other available details such as graduation year, or years attended UAM, hometown, place of residence currently, employment, etc. Also please include any other information which you feel demonstrates the worthiness of the nominee for this honor. Please submit your nomination by email to alumni@uamont.edu or by postal mail to UAM Alumni Association, Attn: Lisa Jo Ross, PO Box 3520, Monticello, AR 71656-3520.
Nomination Deadline: All nominations must be received by March 15, 2019, for consideration.
For questions please contact Alumni Affairs at 870-460-1028.
(nominations will not be accepted over the phone)
