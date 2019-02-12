Anti-bullying program presented to Warren Middle School

Warren Middle School students and teachers were the recipients of a passionate and well presented program on the issue of bullying, during an assembly conducted Tuesday, February 12th. On hand to make the presentation was Fox 16 Anchor Kevin Kelly. He stated he had begun presenting the program five years ago and has spoken to thousands of students.
Mr. Kelly stated there are three major types of bullying. They consist of physical bullying, verbal bullying and cyber bullying. He told the students all three types are harmful and can lead to physical, mental and emotional harm. He asked students to admit if they have been bullied or have bullied others. Many held up their hands. He then ask the kids to make a personal promise that they would not bully anyone and if they were bullied or saw bullying, they would report it to adults and when necessary, step in to oppose bullying in the appropriate way. He stressed the seriousness of the problem.
To finalize the presentation, he showed a short video, written and produced by a young student from Little Rock, demonstrating a fictional case of bullying and a proper response. The entire program was well received.
