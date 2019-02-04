Arrest Report: February 45, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
James Mathis Raper, Jr., 27 Rea Circle, Warren, AR, age 51, charged with theft of property by receiving (1-30-19)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR, age 30, arrested on warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia (1-29-19)
Gregory Shane Lee, 114 Marias Saline Rd., Crossett, AR, age 37, arrested on wqarrant (1-31-19)
Casey Dale Jonres, Jr., 10 Linda Lane, Warren, AR, age 29, arrested on City of Warren warrant (2-1-19)
Donovan Clary, 1414 Old Monticello TRd., Warren, AR, age 25, charged with driver's license suspended and no proof of insurance (2-1-19)
