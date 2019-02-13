Aspiring Artists Attend Class

Warren School District Gifted and Talented: The Aspiring Artists, 4th and 5th Grade Gifted and Talented students at Brunson Elementary School, recently attended a painting class at Rob Reep's Art Studio. The students learned about various aspects of art, and painted their very own art pieces.
Pictured: (front) Kelby Robertson, Angel Herron, Spencer Garner, Gabby Corcules, Julisa Jaimes
(back) Shyla Triplett, Livi McKinney, Kalees Lewis, Addison McDougald, Russell Gavin, Ghianna Ortiz, Damien Vironche
