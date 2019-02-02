BCMC Participates in American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts™

WARREN, Ark. (2/1/19) – This month Bradley County Medical Center is providing small red knit caps to new babies and their families. The caps are thanks to the American Heart Association’s Little Hats Big Hearts program. Along with a knit cap for the new baby, parents will receive information about the importance of starting healthy habits at a young age. The initiative is in connection with the Children’s Heart Foundation and locally sponsored by Delta Dental of Arkansas.
Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect of babies born in the United States, impacting eight in every 1,000 babies. Volunteer knitters across the state provided the crochet and knit caps.
“Heart disease is 80 percent preventable – and the best way to do that is by teaching children heart-healthy habits as early as possible. We are truly grateful for our volunteer knitters, our hospitals who are distributing the hats, and for Delta Dental of Arkansas for supporting this wonderful cause,” says Joyce Taylor Executive Director of the Central Arkansas American Heart Association.
In addition to BCMC, facilities in Little Rock, Batesville, Benton, Camden, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Mena, Newport, Paragould, Russellville, Searcy, El Dorado, Pine Bluff, Monticello, Stuttgart, Mountain Home, and Conway are also participating in the program.
Little Hats, Big Hearts™ started in Chicago in 2014. From just 300 little hats in the first year, the program has now embraced hundreds of thousands of babies across more than 40 states.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
About the Children’s Heart Foundation
Established by Betsy Peterson in 1996, The Children’s Heart Foundation (CHF) is the country’s leading national organization solely committed to congenital heart research funding. CHF is a national 501(c)(3) tax‐exempt charitable organization, whose mission is to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects. Since 1996, CHF has funded millions of dollars of research across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
