BRADLEY BLOCK BUILDERS PRESENT QUILT

At a recent meeting of the Bradley Block Builders Quilt Club, Amy Harper of Monticello was presented with the club's 2018 Christmas quilt.
Mrs. Harper's winning ticket was drawn following the Bradley County Christmas parade.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund the many community projects of the quilt club.
The Block Builders Quilt Club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service. The members meet monthly to plan projects and share quilting techniques. Persons interested in quilting or becoming a member of this group may contact the extension office at 870 226-8410.
