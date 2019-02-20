Bradley County Extension Council Interpretive Event

Bradley County Extension Homemakers provided a meal Tuesday evening, February 19th for the Bradley County Quorum Court, Extension Council Members and other elected officials. The dinner was held at the Warren Senior Center located on N. Etheridge Street. The Homemakers provide the meal annually as a way to express their thanks for the support given by local government and as a way to provide education on the various programs of the Extension service.
Reports were presented by John C. Gavin, County Extension Agent-Staff Chair and Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences. Reports were also given by the planning committees of the Council. These include: Agriculture, Economic & Community Development, Family & Consumer Sciences/EHC and 4H/Youth Development.
The Extension Council members are:
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Luther Dangerfield
William Briant
Irma Baldwin
M. J. Bradley
Kim Forrest
Catrina Roberson
Monty Balletine
Judy Simmons
Wanda Carr
Josh Hays
Vicky Tapia
Judge Klay McKinney
