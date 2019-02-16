Bradley County Rural Fire Department Issues Report

Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a house fire at 142 Bradley 32. Automatic aid was also given by Warren Fire Department. Upon arrival entrance was gained trough a North East exterior door entering a bedroom in that location. That room was fully involved in the fire and the fire had already escaped into the hallway and into the north west bedroom. Knock down of the fire was made fairly quickly and fire fighters cleared the area of burning material and pulled the ceiling as needed to clear burning embers. There was severe burning in the hallway with all wood molding burned and the top of a closet door in the hallway had been consumed by the fire. The north west bedroom door was also partially consumed. There was significant fire damage to all the north end of the home and smoke and water damage was also significant over the entire structure.
