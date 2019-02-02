Brown and Temple Make Dean's List

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for fall 2018 at Arkansas State University have been announced. Combined, the group numbers 2,421 students. The lists include 98 students from Campus Querétaro, Mexico, who met the academic requirements for the two categories.
The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for spring classes. The Dean’s List (DL) includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.
Two from the list were from Bradley County: m Darveon Brown and Mason Temple.
