City and County Schedules for President's Day Announced

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed in observance of President's Day Monday, February 18. The City will not pick up garbage on the 18th. The City of Warren Emergency Services Center and police and fire personnel will be open and working.
The offices in the Bradley County Courthouse will also be closed. Garbage will run but the landfill will be closed on the 18th.
