City Community & Economic Development Committee Meets

Members of the Warren City Council Community & Economic Development Committee met on Thursday, February 7th in the Warren Municipal Courtroom to discuss potential plans for the city to pursue economic growth. Mayor Pennington was present and discussed her thoughts and ideas with the committee. Council Member Joel Tolfree Chaired the meeting.
Chairman Tolfree and Council Member Dorothy Henderson both indicated they had been researching the methods being used by other cities in Arkansas to recruit jobs and Council Member Tolfree stated he had talked to the Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District. Mayor Pennington said she has also been researching options and has ideas based on her experience working in economic development.
The Mayor stated she has notified the Arkansas Economic Development Commission that currently the Mayors Office is their point of contact for any potential projects for Warren. AEDC request that a community have one point of contact.
The meeting was a frank and courteous discussion of how best the city can effectively pursue industrial and economic development. The two lines of thought seem to be whether to create a city office of economic development, and hire a person that reports to the mayor, to work industrial development or to hire by contract a professional economic developer/consultant. In either case, the Committee and the Mayor talked about supporting a program that is results oriented. In other words, the person or process will be continued based upon securing results.
No final decision was approved by the committee. They will apparently meet again to seek a recommendation to the full council. It was obvious from the comments made, both the Council and the Mayor are supportive of a strong economic development program that can get results for the city.
Planning for two new businesses is currently underway in Warren. Both businesses have been in contact with the city and have been assisted by the city. If both ultimately begin operations as expected, the result should be around 140 new jobs.
