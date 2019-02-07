News
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Cole Reppond Awarded Officer of the Month
Officer Cole Reppond was awarded Officer of the month for the Little Rock Police Department. He cleared numerous stolen vehicle cases and a commercial burglary. Cole is from Bradley County.
