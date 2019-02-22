Common Folk Performs at Rob Reep Studio

A good crowd gathered Thursday evening at Rob Reep Studio, despite the rain, to hear the sounds of Common Folk, a folk music trio. Those in attendance not only heard the dulcimer, penny whistle, clawhammer banjo, and hauntingly beautiful vocals, they learned bits of history about folk music and the instruments.
The group has been traveling to area cities as part of SEARK Concert Association, such as Hamburg, Warren, Star City, and Monticello to name a few, playing for school children. Earlier in the day, they performed for Brunson Middle School. In each town in which they perform, they try to find venues for additional time to play for local citizens.
Members of the trio are:
Dwayne Porcherfield, the is the National Champion Mountain Dulcimer Player.
Grace Stormont is a full-time professional musician for the Ozark Folk Center and is the State Banjo Cjampion.
Judson Steinback teaches music and performs across the country.
