Community Action Board Meets

Community Action Board Remains In Turmoil
The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board met Tuesday, February 19th in the agency headquarters building in Warren. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M.. Due to lack of a quorum, the meeting was 15 minutes late in starting and. There was an intense and lengthy discussion of who was eligible to sit on the board.
The board continued debating the matter of preparation of minutes and whether or not they should be a summary of the meeting or a verbatim transcript of the proceedings. Currently minutes have not been approved for meetings held September 18, 2018, October 16 and October 30, 2018, November 20, 2018, December 18th and December 28th, 2018. The board again refused to approved the minutes. It was reported that transcripts are being prepared.
The board took up the issue of the 2017-2018 audit as prepared by Searcy & Associates. Members of the board would not approve the audit until additional questions are answered by the auditor.
Reports on the various programs were submitted. An executive session was held. No action was taken by the board.
In detailed telephone conversation, after the meeting, with board member Darryl Johnson from Crossett, Mr. Johnson continued voicing his concern that the board is not functioning properly. For several years he has alleged that various members of the board are serving illegally, that improper actions have been undertaken without board approval and that contracts have been entered without board approval. He also has stated the proper by-laws are not being utilized. He has voiced his concerns to state officials and indicates they have let the problems continue. Mr. Johnson began his activism as a private citizen and has continued to voice his concerns as a board member. There are other board members and residents of Southeast Arkansas that share his point of view. Mr. Johnson has indicated that he believes race has been a factor in selecting some board members. He has been an advocate for the programs implemented by the agency, but believes some things have not been managed properly.
It should be noted that state officials, who monitor the agency have gone on record approving the board makeup and ruling on the by-law issue. They have in the past force the agency to redo minutes and not seat Board members, the state deems improperly selected. The state declared the January, 2019 board meeting invalid, due to lack of a quorum. Several county judges attending the meeting as board members were ruled illegal at the time by the state.
Editor's Note: Board meetings for some time have often been unorganized and unruly. Numerous allegations have been made against certain board board members, the chairman of the board and state officials, by other board members and residents of the region. It has resulted in a very dysfunctional board at times and a lot of confusion. It seems to come down to determining the legal constitution of the board and which set of by-laws are legally in place. Another matter of contention is actions taken by the Interim Executive Director regarding contracts and other management issues. At this point the board cannot even get it's monthly minutes prepared and approved. This must be addressed!
The agency is very important to Southeast Arkansas and the people it serves. It is hoped that the issues can be resolved and the services properly provided to those in need. It should be noted that several new board members have joined the board over the past few months and it appears they are working to make the agency function in a legal and beneficial manner. It is also obvious that many staff members of the agency are trying to run the programs in a way to help those in need.
