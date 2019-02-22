Community Action Corporation to Begin Taking Applications for Assistance

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will begin taking applications for the FY’2019 LI-HEAP Winter Crisis Assistance Program on March 1, 2019. The program is designed to assist low-income households with home energy related emergency situations. The following information is needed to determine eligibility: Winter assistance pays electric, butane, propane and gas bills.
Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates and social security numbers
A recent electric bill and gas bill or other energy related statement for Regular Assistance.
Applications will only be taken from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 for lunch and closes at 4:30 p.m. daily). Staff will be at other county sites on Tuesday and Thursday, please check with your local Outreach Offices for locations. If you have any questions, please contact your local Outreach Office in your county:
ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever - 870/853-8606
Ashley County Outreach Office, 109 W. Lincoln St., Hamburg
BRADLEY COUNTY
Christina Harding: 870/226-4413
Old National Guard Armory, 101 S. Martin in Warren
CHICOT COUNTY
Simone Brown: 870-265-3379
Chicot County Outreach office, HWY 531 & 165 82 S., Lake Village
DESHA COUNTY
Melvin Newton: 870/222-3392
Desha County Outreach Office; 200 N. First St., McGehee
DREW COUNTY
Andrea Crowder: 870/460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates and social security numbers
A recent electric bill and gas bill or other energy related statement for Regular Assistance.
Applications will only be taken from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 for lunch and closes at 4:30 p.m. daily). Staff will be at other county sites on Tuesday and Thursday, please check with your local Outreach Offices for locations. If you have any questions, please contact your local Outreach Office in your county:
ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever - 870/853-8606
Ashley County Outreach Office, 109 W. Lincoln St., Hamburg
BRADLEY COUNTY
Christina Harding: 870/226-4413
Old National Guard Armory, 101 S. Martin in Warren
CHICOT COUNTY
Simone Brown: 870-265-3379
Chicot County Outreach office, HWY 531 & 165 82 S., Lake Village
DESHA COUNTY
Melvin Newton: 870/222-3392
Desha County Outreach Office; 200 N. First St., McGehee
DREW COUNTY
Andrea Crowder: 870/460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
No comments:
Post a Comment