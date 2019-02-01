News
Friday, February 1, 2019
Congratulations to All WHS Beta Club Winners
Richard O'Neill, Diego Roman, Ruthie James, and Karissa Morman
Congrats to all of WHS’ winners at Beta Convention. These students are eligible to compete at Nationals in Oklahoma.
Div I painting Richard O'Neil 1st place
Solo Talent Karissa Morman 3rd place
Div I Spanish Ruthie Jaimes 5th place
Div II Spanish Diego Roman 5th place
at
11:53 AM
