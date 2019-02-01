Friday, February 1, 2019

Congratulations to All WHS Beta Club Winners

Richard O'Neill, Diego Roman, Ruthie James, and Karissa Morman
Congrats to all of WHS’ winners at Beta Convention. These students are eligible to compete at Nationals in Oklahoma. ‬

‪Div I painting Richard O'Neil 1st place‬
‪Solo Talent Karissa Morman 3rd place‬
‪Div I Spanish Ruthie Jaimes 5th place‬
‪Div II Spanish Diego Roman 5th place‬
