Eastern Star Visits Residents of Chapel Woods

Members of the Eastern Star visited with residents of Chapel Woods Nursing Center Tuesday, February 12th to help the residents celebrate Valentines.  The ladies were presented flowers and the men given cards. 

Chapel Woods routinely holds special events for the residents and organizations and churches visit and provide services and programs. 
