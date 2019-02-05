Event Clears $7500 to Support Arts for Children

|Rodney Block Jazz Projects sets the mood for guests with jass music at the event.
Arriving guests were met with UAM Jazz musicians. Upon entering the event, guests took part in a silent auction of items generously donated by area residents and businesses. The Jazz Ensemble moved inside shortly after the event began and continued to play New Orleans music.
|salineriverchronical.com editor Rob Reep and his wife Jessi
were among those who enjoyed the Mardi Gras Gala II.
Attendees were seated for dinner and then served a delicious meal by members of the Warren High School Beta Club. Centerpieces for each table were King Cakes, Mardi Gras Beads and masks.
Following the meal, a silent auction was held with Tony Cathey as auctioneer.
The meal was followed by a dance to the music of Rodney Block Jazz Project and vocal sounds of Nicki Parish.
The event raised, clear profit, $7500. Again, this money will be used to support the arts for children throughout the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment