Fire Destroys Home -Two Dogs Rescued From Home

A fire was reported by the public on highway 8 near the Bradley, Cleveland county line. County Line Fire Department was the first to respond and Bradley County Rural Fire Department was dispatched as automatic aid. CLFD attacked the fire on the rear of the structure and when BCRFD arrived they started to check the interior of the home. No one was located in the home but during the search two dogs were located and removed. Both dogs received burns. The fire started on the back deck near a warming lamp and proceeded up the wall into the attic. The fire on the outside was extinguished and firefighters were attempting to extinguish the fire in the attic when the ceiling collapsed and the wind aided fire then burned through the roof.
