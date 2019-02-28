Fortunate Sons =1 to Play at New Edinburg Fundraiser

March 9th is New Edinburg Community Center annual spring BQ fundraiser. We will be selling BQ pulled pork and chicken plates for 12.00 this includes your choice of meat, potatoes, slaw, baked beans, drink, and dessert. We'll start serving between 5 and 530pm with music to start around 630pm. This year's entertainment will be provided by Fortunate Sons + 1. We will also be giving away a Weatherby 6.5 CMVGD 24 in. Vangaurd series 2 Rifle that night. Tickets for gun are 5.00 each or 5 for 20.00. For more information you can call Melody Spears at 870 510 6388.
