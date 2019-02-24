Genealogy Society Celebrates Black History

The program for the February 24th meeting of the Bradley County Historical Society was focused on "Black History" since February is Black History month. The speaker was Justice of the Peace Gwen Bullard. she presented research she has complied regarding the area once know as "Cat Fish," the longtime center of black owned and operated businesses in Warren. the area is located along the rail road tracks just north of the Bradley County Courthouse. The only remaining businesses on the stretch is Hammons Funeral Home and storage rental facility.
According to Mrs. Bullard, the history of the business area goes back to the 1940's and 1950's.
It was a striving business area that catered to the African-American community of the Warren area. She indicated there were barber shops, beauty salons, cafes, a dry cleaners, a movie theater, a shoe shine operation and other businesses in the area. African-American businesses were located in other areas of Warren as well and several were located on North Myrtle Street. The area had two funeral homes. G. W. Hammons and Son Funeral Home remains in full operation and has been in Warren over 100 years.
Mrs. Bullard told those present that at one time there were two African-American doctors in Warren. One was Dr. White and the other was Dr. Rhinehart. Dr. D.C. Brunson was a pharmacist. He was the father of longtime educator Thomas C. Brunson, who is fondly remembered by many current residents of the Warren community of all races. Dr. Brunson operated the Enterprise Drug Store.
The speaker reported that many big named African-American entertainers visited Warren and performed in local clubs. she mentioned Muddy Waters, Sam Cook and B.B. King. Elvis Presley was quoted as saying he learned many of his moves from Sam Cook.
The program was very educational and well presented. The audience appeared to enjoy learning about more history of Warren.
The street that is referred to as "Catfish is named Elm Street and runs from Main to Myrtle.
