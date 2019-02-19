LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign HB1145 into law this afternoon in the auditorium at the Arkansas Department of Education. The new law will increase Arkansas’s minimum teacher salary by $4,000 over the next four years, making Arkansas’s minimum teacher salary the highest among neighboring states.
WHAT: Governor Hutchinson to Sign Bill To Increase Minimum Teacher Pay
WHEN: 2 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019
WHERE: Arkansas Department of Education
Auditorium
4 Capitol Mall
Little Rock, Arkansas
Contact: Press Shop (press@governor.arkansas.gov or 501.682.3642)
