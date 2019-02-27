Haley Raney Wins Design Contest

|James Wells, Vicky Tapia, Haley Raney (designer of the 2019 official festival t-shirt) and Brooke Hatch
Haley Raney, a Senior High student at Hermitage High School submitted the winning concept for this year's 2019 Pink Tomato Festival t-shirt design. The design will not be released until bids have come in and the color has been selected.
Marlene Elliot reported that Talent Show will be held the 11th of June in the Cultural Center.
It was noted that a new event, a bike tour, is in the works.
|Leslie Adams Tomato Festival Treasurer accepts first
donation to the 2019 Pink Tomato Festival from
Greg Harton, Shelter Insurance.
Jenelle Lipton told the committee that letters have been sent out seeking donations for the festival. She told th group that the first donation has already been received from Greg Harton Shelter Insurance.
Fran Vanderzwalm reported that work on the Arts and rafts are in progress.
The Friday night music lineup has been set, and the Saturday night is pending.
The deadline for listings in the brochure are April 24.
The group set the next monthly meeting for March 14.
