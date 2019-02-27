Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Haley Raney Wins Design Contest

James Wells, Vicky Tapia, Haley Raney (designer of the 2019 official festival t-shirt) and Brooke Hatch
The Pink Tomato Festival Committee met Tuesday, February 19 at 4:40 in the Municipal Court Room.

Haley Raney, a Senior High student at Hermitage High School submitted the winning concept for this year's 2019 Pink Tomato Festival t-shirt design.  The design will not be released until bids have come in and the color has been selected.

Festival Chairman Vicky Tapia checked with the chairmen present for updates on their specific projects in the festival.  Joy Kitchens reported on the status of the quilt show.  She informed the committee that she expects 100 quilts in the show which will again be held at the emergency services building on Friday and Saturday of the festival.

Marlene Elliot reported that Talent Show will be held the 11th of June in the Cultural Center.

It was noted that a new event, a bike tour, is in the works.
Leslie Adams Tomato Festival Treasurer accepts first
donation to the 2019 Pink Tomato Festival from
Greg Harton, Shelter Insurance.

Jenelle Lipton told the committee that letters have been sent out seeking donations for the festival.  She told th group that the first donation has already been received from Greg Harton Shelter Insurance.

Fran Vanderzwalm reported that work on the Arts and rafts are in progress.

The Friday night music lineup has been set, and the Saturday night is pending.

The deadline for listings in the brochure are April 24.

The group set the next monthly meeting for March 14.
at 12:01 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)