Health Extravaganza Set For March 2nd

A Bradley County Community Health and Wellness Extravaganza is set for Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Donald w. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. It will run from 9;00 A.M. till 12;00 noon. There will be educational booths, activities for all ages and numerous health test available. Every one is urged to stop by and take part.
There will be a "Color Run for your Life" held Saturday morning prior to the Health Extravaganza beginning. Registration can be made by contacting the YMCA at 207 N. Main Street. For information call 870-226-2404. The registration fee is $10.00 for ages 14 and under and $20.00 for ages 15 and up. You need to register by March 1st. Runners may register the day of the race, March 2nd but the fees will increase $5.00. This is an untimed race and fees are nonrefundable.
Remember! Saturday March 2nd at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA.
