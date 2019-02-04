Health Fair Committee Working Hard on Plans for Health Fair

Members of the Bradley County Health Fair Committee met Thursday, January 31st in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex. They are working hard to put together a "Health Fair" for March 2, 2019 to be held at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County.
The Fair will consist of numerous activities to educated the public on health issues and provide health testing. It will have something for youth and adults. It will be a fun event while providing serious information and services.
The Fair will consist of booths for businesses and service providers. It will be conducted March 2, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. Everyone is welcome and urged to attend.
