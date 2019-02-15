Hermitage Junior High Quiz Bowl team recently competed and placed in two separate tournaments. The Southeast Arkansas Educational Co-op Tournament where they competed against local schools in the Co-op area finishing in 2nd place with a 5-1 record. The only loss was to 1st place team Monticello. They also competed in the 1A regional at Emerson High School where they placed 3rd finishing 3-2, and qualified for the Junior High Finals to be played in Morrilton on February 23, 2019. Team members Braden Harrod(Captain) and Alan McGhee made the All-Tournament team.
Friday, February 15, 2019
Hermitage Jr. High Quiz Bowl Team Advances to Finals
