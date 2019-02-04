Indoor Practice Facility to be Named After Dr. Jack and Mrs. Judy Lassiter

MONTICELLO, AR — Thursday, January 31, 2019, the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the UAM Indoor Practice Facility after the school’s former chancellor and his wife, Dr. Jack and Judy Lassiter. The request was made by Chancellor Karla Hughes and the UAM Board of Visitors after the board’s meeting held on October 25, 2018.
Chancellor Karla Hughes said, “When several people from the community and the Board of Visitors brought up the idea to rename the IPF after Jack and Judy I couldn’t imagine a more fitting way to recognize their contribution to UAM. I have said before that UAM stands on the shoulders of people like the Lassiters, who still give their time and talent to making the university the best it can be and support our students in any way they can.”
“I think I can speak on behalf of the Board of Visitors when I say that we are thrilled to be able to honor the Lassiters’ dedication to UAM. They are special people and we wanted to make sure their support was recognized for generations to come.” said Gregg Reep, Chairman of the UAM Board of Visitors.
Dr. Jack Lassiter retired as UAM’s chancellor in 2014 after more than 10 years in the position. The couple first moved to Monticello in 1977 and spent nearly 28 years serving UAM in various roles on campus. They are currently retired and live in Monticello, Arkansas.
Dr. Lassiter said, “Judy and I are humbled to be recognized by the Trustees, the Board of Visitors and Dr. Hughes. We spent most of our careers at UAM and are so proud to be a small part in the University’s success over the years. The Indoor Practice Facility is near and dear to us because it’s a project that was completed during my tenure as Chancellor. I think it gives us a distinct advantage in recruiting for athletics and it’s a unique building for a college of our size. It was a labor of love, much like our time at UAM.”
The Indoor Practice Facility includes offices for most of UAM’s coaching staff, a student computer lab and study area, a weight training room, meeting rooms and a 40-yard artificial turf field. The building was dedicated in 2010.
A formal naming ceremony will be announced in the near future.
