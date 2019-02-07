News
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Lady and the Tramp to be Shown FREE
The Bradley CountyHometown Health Coalition will host a free movie Sunday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. in the Brunson Complex. The movie being shown will be Lady and the Tramp. Refreshments will be free.
