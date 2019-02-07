Thursday, February 7, 2019

Lady and the Tramp to be Shown FREE

The Bradley CountyHometown Health Coalition will host a free movie Sunday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. in the Brunson Complex.  The movie being shown will be Lady and the Tramp.  Refreshments will be free.
at 1:56 PM

