Marks Cemetery Nature Trail and Picnic Area Cleanup Set for March 23

The fourth annual Marks Cemetery nature trail and picnic area clean -up is scheduled for March 23 at 9:00 a.m. at the cemetery. A rain-out date of March 30 is also scheduled. Participants are asked to bring gas blowers, rakes, and yard brooms. Re-New-ing Edinburg is once again sponsoring this event as a part of the Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup campaign which takes place each spring from March through May and is the nation’s largest community improvement effort.
Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears has designated April as “Make Cleveland County Beautiful Again” month and he has encouraged the justices to reach out to churches, fire department and other groups within their district to organize cleanup efforts. Residents are encouraged to pick up trash along the roads around their homes.
Everyone is encouraged to participate in this community activity. For additional information about the Marks Cemetery event contact Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150 or Patricia at pcmcclellan13@gmail.com.
