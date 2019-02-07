Mary Poppins, Jr. Tickets to Go on Sale

More than 120 talented community members from across the Southeast Arkansas area are joining their theatrical efforts to present SEARK Concert’s 2019 musical production, Mary Poppins, Jr. The performances, taking place at the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Fine Art Center, premiere on the evening of March 4th and the cast will take their final bows the evening of March 9th.
The musical tells the tale of the two Banks children who summon a nanny to Cherry Tree Lane in London and are sent perfection in the form of Mary Poppins. A magical and loving caregiver, Mary Poppins creates adventure out of thin air but “never explains anything” nor acknowledges the magic. Bankers, chimney sweeps, bumblebees, flowers, and statues will come to life on the stage surrounding the fascinating story of the Banks family and Mary Poppins. The cheerful music that has kept this classic nanny famous is bound to please ears from the tiniest to the oldest listener.
A total of 12 performances by the energetic and captivating cast will take place that week. New this year is a general admission matinee on March 5th at 3pm just for senior adults (ages 55 and older) with reduced ticket prices. Churches and other relevant organizations are encouraged to bring groups to this daytime show with convenient bus parking and front door drop-off. For the second year, SEARK is hosting a fundraiser premiere night of the musical benefiting continued improvements to the UAM Fine Art Center. The Practically Perfect Premiere of Mary Poppins, Jr. will be March 4th at 6pm and include hors d’oeuvres and the fun opportunity to mingle with characters. SEARK’s SMARTS program is sponsoring 6 matinees on March 5th and 6th for third grade students from each school district it serves. The SMARTS program provides high quality, excellent performing arts experiences for school children grades K-12 in all seven SEARK counties (Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Lincoln) throughout the year and is supported and funded by local businesses and individuals. March 7th, 8th, and 9th boast reserved seating performances for ticketholders from the area (see ticket purchasing information below). Performance dates and times are as follows: Thursday, March 7th at 7pm, Friday, March 8th at 7pm, and Saturday March 9th at 2pm and 7pm.
Many roles have been double-cast to allow for the volume of performances and the greatest showcasing of talent. Area talent taking on lead roles include: Jennifer Fryer (blue cast) and Cara Akin (red cast) as Mary Poppins, Greg Fallon (blue cast) and Jeff Newton (red cast) as Bert, Daniel Lane (blue cast) and TJ Files (red cast) as George Banks, Haley Greer (blue cast) and Emily Hilton (red cast) as Winifred Banks, Mallory Fallon (blue cast) and Aubree Wright (red cast) as Jane Banks, and Adrian Ratliff (blue cast) and Cade Newton (red cast) as Michael Banks. The blue cast is scheduled to perform at the Practically Perfect Premier on March 4th, Wednesday’s matinees for school children, Friday March 8th’s performance, and Saturday March 9th’s matinee. The red cast is scheduled to perform at the Senior Adult matinee on March 5th, Tuesday’s matinees for school children, Thursday March 7th’s performance, and Saturday March 9th’s evening performance.
To join in on all the fun, potential audience members are encouraged to secure tickets earlier rather than later, as SEARK Concert’s annual community theater musical productions typically sell out quickly. General admission tickets for the Practically Perfect Premiere fundraiser night are $100 and are on sale today on the SEARK website or by phone (see details below). Senior Matinee tickets are also general admission and cost $15; they can be purchased today by phone or during office hours (details below). Tickets for the March 7-9 performances for the general public will go on sale February 18 at 6am (online: www.searkconcert.org), 8am (by phone: 870-460-1888), and in person (office hours: Feb. 18 11am-2pm, 5-8pm, Feb. 19 5-8pm, and every Friday 9am-2pm). The new SEARK Concert office is located within the UAM Fine Arts Center in Room 110. Ticket prices for March 7-9th public performances are $25 (adults), $20 (children under 12), and $23 (veterans).
