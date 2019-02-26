John Lipton Elected Chairman of BCEDC

Members of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission met Monday afternoon, February 25th at 5:30 P.M. in the conference room of the the organization. While it was the time scheduled for the monthly business meeting, it was also time for the annual meeting.
Officers for the new year were elected. After being nominated, the following were elected:
John Lipton-Chairman
Hugh Quimby-Vice Chairman
Dr. Bob Smalling-Sec./Treasure
In other business, the members voted to not renew workers compensation insurance since the corporation no longer has a paid employee. They also voted to renew insurance on the industrial spec building in the city industrial park at an annual premium of $4784.00. The policy is with
M & P Insurance. The spec building is owned by the BCEDC. The current policy expires March 4th.
The members also voted to contribute $200.00 to the 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
After some discussion, the membership voted to pursue the idea of merging the BCEDC, in some fashion with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. The exact plan will have to be talked about with the Chamber Board. Any merging will require both organizations to agree. Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington stated that several cities in Arkansas are looking at changing the model utilized to recruit industry. As previously reported, the Warren City Council is studying the options for the city to recruit business.
