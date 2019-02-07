Mobile app contest for youth

EL DORADO—Area students in grades five through 12 will be able to showcase their technological talents in a mobile app creation contest at South Arkansas Community College next month.
The first-ever Show and Tech competition, open to Arkansas students in grades five through 12, will be March 9 at the SouthArk Library. The contest is presented by SouthArk’s Futures in Information Technology program.
Students may register as individuals or teams of up to three members. Awards will be given to the top three apps presented by entrants in middle school (fifth and sixth grades), junior high (seventh and eighth grades) and senior high (ninth through 12th grades).
Competitors must be able to present a demonstration of their mobile apps and answer questions from judges on March 9, when winners will be determined.
The registration deadline is Feb. 28.
More information can be found at southark.edu/showandtech<http://www.southark.edu/showandtech>.
