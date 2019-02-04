Moro Bay State Parks receives Park of the Year award for Fiscal Year 2018 this past week.

The Park would like to thank all of its friends, volunteers, and partners for their support and hard work which led to an outstanding year in which other Park Superintendents from across the state voted for Moro Bay this past year and the Park received an award (Region 4 Park of the Year Award). In a year where we experienced the highest flood since Moro Bay became a state park (highest flood since 1968) we also set records in all major events, revenues, and had some impressive projects. The park completed its first prescribed burn in a long time, had the Ferry added to the National Historic Register, and opened a newly renovated campground with 60ft pads and full hookups. So many contributed to the parks outstanding year including the AGFC, the Bradley County section of the forestry commission, AHTD, The Derick's City Good SAMS, Jersey Vol. Fire Department, The Department of Arkansas Heritage, and many individual volunteers. Moro Bay presented 284 programs to visitors and students in the park and in the nearby communities. The park had an increase of 67% in excellent reviews on Trip Advisor building on the certificate of excellence the park received in 2017. The fall cross country event with Hermitage High School had 278 registered runners and over 500 in attendance in the fall (surpassed again this recent fall thanks to Lori McDougald) and the Perch Jerk Fishing Tournament had a record 88 teams with 370lbs of fish caught. Spring is just around the corner and if you haven't been by the park in a while we believe you will be most impressed with the new campground, the amazing cabins, and the opportunities we provide to experience the outdoors with the ones you love. Check us out online at Arkansasstateparks.com.
Moro Bay Staff photo left to right – Jennifer Gammon Assistant Park Superintendent, Maintenance Assistant Matthew White, Facility Manager Samantha Culwell, Office Manager Bobbie Sutterfield, Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Hendrix, and Park Superintendent Paul Butler)
Large Group Photo - Deputy Director for Arkansas State Parks Shea Lewis, Asst. Supt. Jennifer Gammon, Maintenance Asst. Matt White, Bradley County AHTD Supervisor Alan Quimby, Manager of Operations for Arkansas State Parks Mike Wilson, Ralph Wilcox from the Department of Arkansas Heritage, Kenneth Williams Volunteer and Supporter, Norman Cornish LT. Game Warden for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Hendrix, Office Manager Bobbie Sutterfield, Al Bledsoe Volunteer, Samantha Culwell Facility Manager, Barbra Bledsoe Volunteer, Joy and Jack Godwin Volunteers and current president of the Derricks City Good S.A.M.S., Mike Farringer Regional 4 Supervisor for Arkansas State Parks, and Park Superintendent Paul Butler.
