No Driver's License to be Issued in Warren During Construction

Information for the public regarding the Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Warren Arkansas. The driver’s licensing testing site in” Warren” will be closed for approximately 2 Months while construction of the new headquarters building is completed. Starting the week of March 4, 2019; drivers test will be administered Tuesday and Wednesday in Monticello, until further notice, and for any other changes for driver’s testing, you can go to the Arkansas State Police Home Page, where you will find driver’s licenses information. There you can click on the to Troop F area and locate the days and the times we will be administering driver’s tests. If you have any further questions, you may contact Troop F (Warren) at (870)226-3713, and you can also contact this number to check if driving tests will be given in your area that day.
No comments:
Post a Comment