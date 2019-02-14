On February 12th, Justin Pickens and Adrian Ray, co-owners of the Arkansas Patient Services medical marijuana dispensary being built in Warren, gave a presentation about their business to the Rotary Club of Warren as part of their efforts to reach out to the community. In the presentation, the two men shared the research done on the benefits of medical marijuana, gave a rundown of what exactly led them to want to own a dispensary and what they plan to do here in Warren, and they answered several questions to try to address any concerns.
Pictured are: Pickens, Ray, Rotarian and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington, and Rotary President Sam St. John.
