Over $10,600 Raised to Support Free Art for Area Children

|Rodney Blockm Jazz Project plays for the audience
The SEARK Bradley County Arts for Children Committee hosted its "Mardi Gras Gala II" Saturday night at the Warren Country Club to raise funds to support free projects for arts for the children in Bradley County. After the event, the committee had raised over $10,600 clear profit.
|Jessi and Rob Reep ejnory dinner at the ball.
As guests arrived, they were met by members of the UAM Jazz band. Once inside, the were able to take part in a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and individuals.
Guests were seated and a delicious dinner was served by members of the Warren High School Beta Club. Throughout the meal a UAM JAZZ ENSEMBLE PLAYED NEW OREANS STYLE MUSIC. Following the dinner, a live auction was held with Tony Cathey as the auctioneer.
When the auctions closed, Rodney Block Jazz Project with vocalist Nicki Parish played for a dance.
