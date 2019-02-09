Project Safe Prom Looking for Volunteers

Project Safe Prom is looking for volunteers, donations, and community support for the upcoming after prom activities on Friday, April 26, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Our mission is to provide a safe place for students to gather and have fun once the prom has concluded. We need support from parents and others who are willing to get involved to help make this an annual event that our youth can look forward to each year. Our first planning meeting will be on, Monday, February 11 at 6:00 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 768 Hwy 63 North, Warren. Those who are willing to help are ask to attend this meeting. For more information or to make donations contact Rhonda Gorman at 870-820-2007.
