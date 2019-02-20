Quorum Court Meets For February Business

The nine members of the Bradley County Quorum Court met Tuesday, February 19th for the monthly Court meeting. The meeting was held on Tuesday, instead of Monday the 19th, due to Presidents' Day. Normal monthly reports were presented.
Judge McKinney informed the Justices that the annual county-wide cleanup will be held March 30th and more information will be forthcoming. He urged everyone to get involved.
The Judge reported on the status of a recycling grant the county has been awarded. He went on to state that a proposed State Senate bill would redirect future funds for recycling to other purposes of state government.
The Quorum then approved an amendment to the county's 2019 budget, creating a new position in the Assessor's Office. The job will be called "GIS Mapping and Real Estate Clerk." The duties will involve performing all jobs within the Assessors Office, working deeds, assisting tax payers with real estate and splitting land by mapping. According to Assessor Krystle Hays, Stephanie Bigham has been hired to fill the position.
Dak Kees, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas was invited to address the Quorum Court. He talked about the issue of meth and scams aimed primarily at senior citizens. He also discussed the use of phone apps to commit pornography.
Mr. Keys then went into a discussion of Arkansas's medical marijuana law and the relationship with the federal government. He said there are no plans to enforce federal law over the state at this time. Numerous states have similar laws and some have had them for a number of years.
